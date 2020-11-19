You are here

Carrefour agrees to suspend Black Friday sales

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 9:52 PM

Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour has agreed to suspend its "Black Friday" sales event due to take place from Nov 27 to Nov 29, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday called on supermarkets and online retailers to postpone Black Friday sales as shops selling non-essential goods remained closed during lockdown.

The spokeswoman said Carrefour's chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard spoke with Mr La Maire by telephone.

"Alexandre Bompard said he agreed to suspend the Black Friday operation from Nov 27 to Nov 29", the spokeswoman said.

Amazon France's boss Frederic Duval on Wednesday gave no indication that online retail giant could cancel its Black Friday event.

