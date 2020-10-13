You are here

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 11:23 AM

Almost all documented coronavirus transmissions have occurred indoors, but experts say that wearing a mask outside is justified because there is still a risk of infection.
[WASHINGTON] Almost all documented coronavirus transmissions have occurred indoors, but experts say that wearing a mask outside is justified because there is still a risk of infection.

The likelihood of catching the virus increases at events where people stand near each other and talk for...

