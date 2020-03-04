You are here

Home > Consumer

China approves use of Roche arthritis drug for coronavirus patients

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 2:03 PM

rk_staffmembers-hubei_040320.jpg
China will use a Roche Holding AG arthritis drug to treat some coronavirus patients in severe conditions, health authorities said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to build up treatment regiments to help the infected recover.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China will use a Roche Holding AG arthritis drug to treat some coronavirus patients in severe conditions, health authorities said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to build up treatment regiments to help the infected recover.

Tocilizumab, sold by the Swiss pharma giant under the trade name Actemra, can be prescribed to coronavirus patients who show serious lung damage and show elevated level of a protein called Interleukin 6, which could indicate inflammation or immunological diseases, the National Health Commission said in the latest version of its treatment guidelines published online.

Actemra can help contain inflammation related to Interleukin 6, according to Roche.

There is no clinical trial evidence yet that the drug will be effective on coronavirus patients, however. Actemra also has not received approval from China's National Medical Product Administration to be sold for use for coronavirus infections.

Chinese researchers recently registered a three-month clinical trial for Actemra that will recruit 188 coronavirus patients and take place from Feb 10 to May 10, according to records shown on China's clinical trials registration database.

SEE ALSO

Australia stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

Roche could not be immediately reached for comment. The firm said on Monday it donated 14 million yuan (S$2.8 million) worth of Actemra during February.

The firm said in January it expects sales and profits growth this year as demand for new drugs and more business in China offsets declines in older medicines whose patents have expired.

Chinese drugmakers have been racing to develop alternatives to Roche's treatment. Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd expects to file new drug approval for its Actemra biosimilar in 2021, and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd received in 2016 regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials for its Tocilizumab candidate, company filings showed.

Biosimilars are cheaper versions of complex biotech drugs such as Actemra.

REUTERS

Consumer

Australia stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

Singapore healthcare-focused PE firm Quadria Capital closes 2nd fund at US$595m 

No square to spare in Australia as stores cap toilet paper 'panic buying' over coronavirus

How to disinfect your space on an airplane

Virus spurs Chinese interest in vegan eggs as protein source

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 02:10 PM
Technology

Huawei finds 5G heaven in Switzerland with 'Fitbits' for cows

[PARIS] A quiet Huawei Technologies Co-led 5G revolution is unfolding at the heart of Europe - in the bucolic Swiss...

Mar 4, 2020 01:59 PM
Government & Economy

Australia stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

[SYDNEY] Australia's major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper on Wednesday after a rush of panic...

Mar 4, 2020 01:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Norway court absolves Rex International unit of compensation claims

LIME Petroleum, a 90 per cent-owned unit of Catalist-listed Rex International, has been absolved of compensation...

Mar 4, 2020 01:38 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading, down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon with slight losses, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Mar 4, 2020 01:29 PM
Transport

Tax evasion: Indonesia's luxury car 'owners' cry foul

[JAKARTA] No one was more surprised to learn that Dimas Prayitno owned a Rolls-Royce than the 21-year-old Indonesian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.