You are here

Home > Consumer

China beverage giant Wahaha said to weigh IPO above US$1b

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:59 PM

[BEIJING] Hangzhou Wahaha Group, one of China's biggest drink makers, is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise more than US$1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A listing could come as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The beverage company is working with an adviser on preparations for the share sale, and has been considering Hong Kong among potential listing venues though no final decision has been made, they said.

Founded in 1987 by entrepreneur Zong Qinghou, Wahaha has grown into a food and beverage giant with products ranging from bottled water, yogurt drinks and juice to instant noodles. The company has 80 production bases and employs about 30,000 workers, according to its website. Its products are available in more than 30 countries including Canada, Singapore and the US, the website said.

Wahaha signalled its intention for a listing last year as competition in China's food and beverage market intensified. A listing would be "the right choice" and provide Wahaha with more resources, Kelly Zong, the founder's daughter and an executive at the company, said in an interview with the 21st Century Herald in 2019. She didn't provide details on preparations and timing.

The company joins fellow Hangzhou-based beverage firm Nongfu Spring in seeking a first-time share offering. The bottled water company filed for its Hong Kong IPO in late April and plans to raise about US$1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News earlier.

SEE ALSO

Philippine broadband firm Converge ICT files for up to US$725m IPO

Preparations for Wahaha's offering are at an early stage and details including size and timing could change, the people added. A representative for Hangzhou Wahaha Group said they hadn't received any relevant information regarding an IPO.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Budweiser brewer turns off taps at post-lockdown London office

Broker's take: KGI 'neutral' on Singapore O&G, cites risks from skin clinic, falling birth rates

Tencent launches new US game studio for global appeal

Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

Google, Temasek said to be in talks to invest in Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia

Australia retail sales see record surge in May as economy reopens

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 07:10 PM
Technology

Philippine broadband firm Converge ICT files for up to US$725m IPO

[MANILA] Philippine fibre broadband services provider Converge ICT Solutions, on Friday filed for an initial public...

Jul 3, 2020 07:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Hibiki fund says will vote against Accordia Golf Trust divestment unless price is raised

THE price offered by the sponsor of Accordia Golf Trust (AGT) to buy over the trust's golf courses is too low, as...

Jul 3, 2020 06:51 PM
Transport

Airlines begin legal challenge to UK quarantine policy

[LONDON] Three of Europe's biggest airlines began a legal challenge to the British government's quarantine rules for...

Jul 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jul 3, 2020 06:25 PM
Government & Economy

Germany fears erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy, Merkel says

[BERLIN] Germany fears that Hong Kong's autonomy is being "eroded" and Berlin will raise issues such as human rights...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.