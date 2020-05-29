China Club at Capital Tower closes for good after years of losses

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE China Club Singapore, a members-only club that has been a networking ground for many corporate executives, is closing for good after suffering years of losses amid stiff competition and rising costs.
The club was to have been closed only temporarily from April 7 to...
