You are here

Home > Consumer

China may face wider pork bans

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180907_SWINE_3554741.jpg
The FAO is spearheading an international effort to control the deadly pig virus, and plans to release recommendations soon.
PHOTO: AFP

Bangkok

WIDER bans on pork products from China may be recommended as part of emergency measures to stem the global spread of African swine fever.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations agency spearheading an international effort to control the deadly pig virus, plans to release recommendations for governments after a crisis meeting in Bangkok this week.

The Philippines last week ordered a temporary prohibition on pigs and pig-related products from China, Russia and four European countries to prevent African swine fever.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More nations may follow, according to the FAO. The contagious viral illness, which does not harm humans, can be 100 per cent fatal to pigs, causing them to die from haemorrhagic disease within days.

Tens of thousands of hogs have been culled to control outbreaks in China, which accounts for more than half the planet's pigs.

The FAO is hosting government and pork industry officials from across the Asia-Pacific at a three-day meeting that concludes on Friday.

"By this Friday, we will come up with a framework for the region with priority action plans for each country," said Wantanee Kalpravidh, regional manager of FAO's Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases, in an interview on Wednesday.

China's most recent African swine fever outbreak occurred on Sept 1 in the township of Changqing in north-eastern Heilongjiang province, about 100 km from the border with Russia, where the disease has been spreading for more than a decade.

Nine other outbreaks have been reported across north-eastern and eastern China, spanning some 2,500 km since Aug 1.

"There are serious concerns that African swine fever has been circulating in the pig population - whether backyard, commercial or wild boar - for some time," Helen Roberts and Jonathan Smith, from the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency, wrote in an Aug 31 report.

The situation should serve as an opportunity to warn travellers not to bring pig meat products from outside the European Union into any EU member state, they said.

Travellers from Shenan province arriving in South Korea voluntarily handed over pig products that were subsequently tested and found by authorities to harbour traces of the virus, The Korea Times reported on its website last month.

"We have a steep hill ahead of us," said Juan Lubroth, FAO's chief veterinary officer, in an interview. "We have only seen the beginning. We have not seen the end of it."

Researchers believe that the virus may have been introduced to China through contaminated food that was fed to pigs, and, therefore, could spread to other countries the same way.

"It's extremely serious because of the importance of pork in people's diet and culture, not only in China, but in this region as a whole, whether it's the Korean peninsula or Vietnam or other countries," Mr Lubroth said. "It will affect trade, it will affect market prices."

Although China is a major pork producer, the majority of its production is consumed domestically.

Many countries, including Australia, ban pork and pork-containing products from China because of the risk of introduction of another livestock scourge, foot-and-mouth disease.

Small quantities of pork-containing products may be shipped internationally and possibly illegally, in food carried across borders, representing a risk to other countries, FAO's Ms Wantanee said. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Fugitive jewellers rob Indian business of trade-pricing edge

Starbucks finally opens cafe in Italy, spiritual home of espresso

NYC kicks off a month-long merry-go-round

Runway style for those with physical disabilities

Novartis sells parts of Sandoz US to India's Aurobindo for US$900m

Lazada chief business officer Hari Vijayarajan moves to ONE Championship

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening