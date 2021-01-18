You are here

Home > Consumer

China pork output recovers sharply in 2020, down 3.3% y-o-y: stats bureau

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 11:16 AM

rk_China-pork_180121.jpg
China's pork output fell in 2020, but recovered sharply from the year before as government support and industry investment helped revive a sector ravaged by disease in 2019, official data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's pork output fell in 2020, but recovered sharply from the year before as government support and industry investment helped revive a sector ravaged by disease in 2019, official data showed on Monday.

China's 2020 pork output fell 3.3 per cent from a year earlier to 41.13 million tonnes after plunging 21 per cent in 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The incurable hog disease African swine fever swept across the world's top pork producer from mid-2018 onwards, reducing the breeding stock by an estimated 60 per cent a year later.

But strong policy support and incentives unleashed in the third quarter of 2019 have triggered huge investment in the rebuilding of the herd, with more than 200 billion yuan (S$41.08 billion) pumped into new farms .

China slaughtered 527.04 million hogs in 2020, the data showed, down 3.2 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Output in the final quarter of 2020 jumped to 13 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on the data, up 21 per cent on the same quarter a year ago when it produced 10.74 million tonnes.

It also surged from the 8.4 million tonnes in the third quarter.

China's pig herd rose to 406.5 million heads at the end of December, from 370.39 million at the end of September.

Beef and lamb output rose slightly in 2020, by 0.8 per cent and 1 per cent respectively, the data showed, while poultry output, a cheaper substitute for pork, grew by 5.5 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

A high-end Croatian wine finds its way to US presidential inauguration

More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets recalled

Fermented food craze prompts buyers hunting down the right bacteria

Canada's Couche-Tard drops 16.2b euros Carrefour takeover plan: sources

Banks, MAS urge switch to e-hongbao

BHG to open new concept at Robinsons' former Raffles City space

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 11:23 AM
Transport

Audi delays output, idles 10,000 staff on chip shortage

[FRANKFURT] A global semiconductor shortage is forcing Audi to delay the production of some high-end cars and...

Jan 18, 2021 11:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

India's fuel demand makes shaky start to 2021

[NEW DELHI] Indian energy demand got off to a shaky start in the new year with sales of transport and cooking fuels...

Jan 18, 2021 11:04 AM
Real Estate

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

THE Singapore government is monitoring the developments in the property market "very closely", and will adjust...

Jan 18, 2021 10:59 AM
Life & Culture

Meet the Bidens: America's new 'first family'

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will become the new White House residents when he takes...

Jan 18, 2021 10:49 AM
Consumer

A high-end Croatian wine finds its way to US presidential inauguration

[POTOMJE, Croatia] A Croatian red wine will be among wines served at events on Inauguration Day this week in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Boustead, Sembcorp, OUE Lippo Healthcare, ART, Q&M

Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: sources

Sembcorp names ex-CEO of CapitaLand as new independent director

Singapore non-oil exports grow 6.8% in December as gold regains its lustre

The lottery effect - fair or foul?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for