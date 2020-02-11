You are here

Home > Consumer

China pork prices head toward record high on supply concerns

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 1:47 PM

rk_pork_110220.jpg
The rapid spread of the coronavirus in China has failed to dampen a scorching pork rally, with prices heading toward a record high on supply concerns in the world's biggest meat consumer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The rapid spread of the coronavirus in China has failed to dampen a scorching pork rally, with prices heading toward a record high on supply concerns in the world's biggest meat consumer.

Pork prices surged 116 per cent from a year earlier in January, after almost doubling in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Wholesale prices, which are just 4 per cent below their record high in November, were boosted by lower supplies due to African swine fever and transport restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak.

China's consumer prices rose the fastest in more than eight years last month, with food prices jumping the most since 2008. Even before the coronavirus, prices were likely to have risen sharply due to the normal spike in demand around the Lunar New Year and the effects of the African swine fever outbreak that has killed millions of pigs and hit pork supplies.

"We expect pork prices to stay robust," at least in the first half of the year because the number of hogs have fallen after slaughtering before the new year, said Lin Guofa, senior analyst at Bric Agriculture Group, a Beijing-based farm consulting firm. The coronavirus attack has also hurt restocking at some pig and chicken farms, Mr Lin said.

Poultry Trade

SEE ALSO

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak

Pork prices may also get support from the negative impact of the coronavirus on the poultry business.

Road blockades, imposed to stop the spread of the virus in several areas, including top animal breeding provinces of Shandong and Henan, have prompted some hatcheries to kill chicks as the birds could not be moved, said Li Qiang, head of Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Restocking of chickens could be affected in the first half of the year, he said.

Poor restocking earlier this year could lead to a drop in domestic output of poultry, which is often used to substitute pork, Mr Lin said. The sector was also hit by a bird flu outbreak, with Hunan and Sichuan provinces culling 18,000 and 2,261 chickens, respectively.

Still, closures of most restaurants across the country, part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, could reduce overall meat demand, Mr Lin said.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Indonesia Dec retail sales fall 0.5% y-o-y

UK shoppers still wary about spending in January: BRC

Samsung unveils more compact foldable phone

Xerox raises takeover offer for HP

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten raided by anti-monopoly officials

Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 01:18 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.66% on day

SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the benchmark Straits Times...

Feb 11, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Trading giants seek oil storage at sea as virus creates glut

[SINGAPORE] Three of the world's largest oil traders are seeking to store crude on tankers at sea as the industry...

Feb 11, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

Hopes crisis nearly over as rains forecast to douse more Australia wildfires

[SYDNEY] Torrential rain across Australia's east could extinguish all remaining bushfires in the country's most...

Feb 11, 2020 12:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

World emissions kept in check as rich nations kick coal habit

[SINGAPORE] Global emissions from energy held steady in 2019 for the first time in three years as developed nations...

Feb 11, 2020 12:28 PM
Stocks

Asia: markets rebound after fresh Wall Street records

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday spurred by fresh Wall Street records but investors remained jittery...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly