China says annual production capacity of virus vaccine to reach 610m

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 9:05 PM

tl-genvacc-r-250920.jpg
China's Covid-19 vaccine development programme is in a "leading position" and Beijing expects annual production capacity to reach over 600 million doses by the end of the year, officials said Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's Covid-19 vaccine development programme is in a "leading position" and Beijing expects annual production capacity to reach over 600 million doses by the end of the year, officials said Friday.

China has been bullish about the development of its coronavirus vaccine as...

