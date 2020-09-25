China says annual production capacity of virus vaccine to reach 610m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BEIJING] China's Covid-19 vaccine development programme is in a "leading position" and Beijing expects annual production capacity to reach over 600 million doses by the end of the year, officials said Friday.
China has been bullish about the development of its coronavirus vaccine as...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes