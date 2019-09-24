You are here

China to auction 10,000 tonnes of pork reserves on Sept 26

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 2:56 PM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China will auction 10,000 tonnes of pork from its state reserves on Sept. 26, according to a notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Tuesday, following an earlier auction on Sept. 19.

The auction of frozen pork - from countries including the United States, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands - is the second to be announced so far this month as China, the world's biggest pork consumer, looks to ease supply shortages caused by the spread of African swine fever through its hog herd.

 

