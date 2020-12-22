You are here

Home > Consumer

China to tighten regulation of community group buying

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 11:18 PM

[BEIJING] China's market regulator will increase regulation of community group buying sector, which allows groups of local residents to get discounts by buying together in bulk, urging internet giants not to compete for market share with unreasonably low prices.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) met representatives from Alibaba, Tencent, JD.Com, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Didi Chuxing to discuss oversight of group buying. The SAMR did not provide details on what the regulations could be.

This location-based approach has gained increasing popularity among consumers and typically sees a self-appointed leader who creates a social media account to post product links for neighbours, friends or family to place their orders together for goods, such as groceries, for bulk delivery to one location.

Community group buying quickly spread to many of China's smaller cities, with leading players such as Meituan offering new registered users the chance to buy 1.5 kilogrammes of apples or 30 packs of paper tissue for as little as US$0.0015.

China has vowed to strengthen oversight of its big tech firms, which rank among the world's largest and most valuable, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition, misused consumer data and violated consumer rights.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last month, Beijing issued draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by Internet companies, marking China's first serious regulatory move against the sector.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Pfizer, Moderna testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

Vodafone offers to pay more than two billion euros to end German legal fight

UK border crisis puts fruit supply at risk while meat piles up

Thai travel industry faces 'nail in coffin' after new outbreak

More UK retailers fight to survive after one of worst years

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

Dec 22, 2020 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspen receives in-principle approval for transfer to SGX mainboard

ASPEN (Group) Holdings has received approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to...

Dec 22, 2020 11:09 PM
Government & Economy

Q3 GDP growth in US revised slightly up

[WASHINGTON] The US economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, fueled by more than US$3 trillion in...

Dec 22, 2020 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Apple boost, stimulus optimism

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that...

Dec 22, 2020 10:08 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN obtains approval from controlling shareholder for acquisition of Balestier property

LHN Limited has obtained written approval from its controlling shareholder for its acquisition of a property in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Keppel Corp unit to embark on first solar farm project

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for