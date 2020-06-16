You are here

Home > Consumer

China's Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 9:35 PM

doc7b1j151gfoinjkkkj15_doc7an1d5y3stjdrdf0bkb.jpg
China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries.

No vaccines have been solidly proven to be able to effectively protect people from the virus that has killed more than 400,000 people, while multiple candidates are in various stages of development globally.

The vaccine, developed by a Wuhan-based research institute affiliated to CNBG's parent company Sinopharm, was found to have induced high-level antibodies in all inoculated people without serious adverse reaction, according to the preliminary data from a clinical trial initiated in April involving 1,120 healthy participants aged between 18 and 59.

CNBG said it is proactively seeking opportunities for late-stage and large-scale Phase 3 trials overseas.

"We have secured cooperative intent with companies and institutes in many countries," the company said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Beijing accuses India of crossing border, 'attacking personnel'

State media reported that the vaccine candidate, along with a different experimental shot developed by Sinopharm's unit, has been offered to Chinese employees at state-owned firms travelling overseas as developers seek more data on their efficacy.

China has five vaccine candidates for Covid-19 in human trials, the most in any country.

China's vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech (Sinovac) released over the weekend positive preliminary clinical trial results for its potential vaccine candidate, which is expected to be tested in a Phase 3 trial in Brazil. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' in Covid-19 as trial shows it saves lives

Greggs sausage rolls back on British menu as shops reopen

As Tokyo reopens its nightlife, clubs become virus danger zones

Singapore diversifies food supplies with Saudi shrimps and Polish eggs

The gloves kingdom has been minting new billionaires

Salmon suppliers say China has halted imports after virus found at Beijing market

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Karaoke startup Popsical gets S$6.9m in funding led by Quest

SINGAPORE-BASED Popsical, a startup that has created a home karaoke system combining a compact palm-sized device...

Jun 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Technology

Amazon unveils visual aid to workplace distancing

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon said Tuesday it was introducing a "distance assistant" as part of its effort to reduce virus...

Jun 16, 2020 11:23 PM
Consumer

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' in Covid-19 as trial shows it saves lives

[LONDON] A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save...

Jun 16, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE in talks with potential buyer for US Bank Tower

MAINBOARD-LISTED property group OUE is in talks for a potential sale of US Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the board...

Jun 16, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

US economic recovery hinges on virus being under control, Fed's Powell says

[WASHINGTON] A full US economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.