China's fur farms see opportunity as countries cull mink over coronavirus fears

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Before the culls, China was the second biggest producer of mink fur behind Denmark.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

AS MILLIONS of mink are culled in Europe amid fears they could spread the novel coronavirus, struggling Chinese suppliers are defying calls for their business to be banned and taking advantage of a surge in global prices for the prized fur.

Chinese mink farmers, rattled by...

