You are here

Home > Consumer

China's Kweichow Moutai misses expectations for first time since 2015

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 2:00 PM

[HONG KONG] Kweichow Moutai Co said its revenue and earnings will rise about 15 per cent respectively for 2019, missing analyst estimates for the first time since 2015.

The disappointing numbers, based on the company's preliminary calculations, is likely to raise concern that China's economic slowdown has now spread to its hitherto resilient consumer sector. The world's most profitable distiller also set a sales growth target of 10 per cent for 2020, a more modest goal than last year.

Moutai's stock plunged by as much as 5.7 per cent in morning trading on Thursday, the most since May, and dropped below its 100-day moving average, which had been a support level for most of 2019.

Net income for the latest full year is expected to be 40.5 billion yuan (S$7.8 billion) based on preliminary estimates, the company said on Thursday in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. Revenue is expected to climb 15 per cent to 88.5 billion yuan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both metrics were under expectations: Analysts estimated that the company would post 90 billion yuan in revenue and 43 billion yuan in net income for 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SEE ALSO

China injects US$115b to stabilise its economy

Moutai, whose fiery grain liquor is a status symbol in China, had previously seemed immune to the economic malaise even as consumers began paring spending amid slowing jobs growth and factory output. Until now, it's consistently outperformed expectations as its baijiu remained highly coveted among the Chinese middle class. Because of its long distilling period of five years and land constraints, Moutai's liquor is always in short supply.

The company, one of China's most prominent consumer brands, has been beset by internal friction in the past year. Its former chairman, Yuan Renguo, abruptly left the helm in 2018 and was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of taking bribes. Other former executives have also been arrested for similar reasons, and the company's new management has shut down its e-commerce unit and mounted an internal campaign to clean up its distributor network.

"It looks like Moutai fared worse than expected in the fourth quarter, which is typically a peak season for liquor," said Allen Cheng, a Singapore-based analyst with Morningstar Inc. "The market was probably too complacent about its sales during a period when Moutai was also dealing with internal structural changes."

Moutai's shares almost doubled in 2019, and 43 out of 45 brokerages tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock.

For 2020, the company aims to sell 34,500 tonnes of liquor compared to the 31,000 tonnes goal it had for 2019, it said in a Dec 27 statement. Parent firm Kweichow Moutai Group also plans to invest as much as 15.8 billion yuan across 12 new projects, including two facilities each with 56,000 tons of production capacity.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Study finds Google system could improve breast cancer detection

US holiday returns seen surging with booming e-commerce

Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 drugs

US consumer confidence drops unexpectedly on muted outlook

US FDA plans to ban most e-cigarette flavours except menthol: officials

Kenya tea producers turn over a new leaf as prices stumble

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 02:20 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Japanese markets closed for holiday

[TOKYO] All financial markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

Jan 2, 2020 02:18 PM
Government & Economy

China halts British stock link over political tensions: sources

[HONG KONG] China has temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock...

Jan 2, 2020 01:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.39% on day

SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, after the release of...

Jan 2, 2020 01:26 PM
Government & Economy

Asia's factories end 2019 with brighter outlook led by China

[SINGAPORE] Asia's manufacturing industry finished 2019 with a modestly brighter outlook, with fewer economies...

Jan 2, 2020 01:22 PM
Transport

Tokyo prosecutors raid residence of former Nissan boss Ghosn: NHK

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday raided the residence of former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn, Japanese...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly