You are here

Home > Consumer

China's luxury shoppers call in the tidy teams

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 12:24 PM

rk_prada_091120.jpg
A third of all luxury spending globally is by Chinese consumers, according to McKinsey's 2019 China Luxury Report.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The discovery of a Burberry jacket she does not recall buying proved to Chen Rui that she was right to have brought in experts to manage her out-of-control luxury wardrobe.

"How did you find this?" the 32-year-old asked the crack team of "home organisers" who unearthed the jacket from a heap of clothes pulled from her closet in a slick Beijing apartment.

China's breakneck growth over the past four decades has led to a surge in conspicuous spending, with the newly monied lavishing cash on coveted labels to emboss their status.

A third of all luxury spending globally is by Chinese consumers, according to McKinsey's 2019 China Luxury Report.

So far the pandemic appears not to have dulled their desires but "Single's Day" on Nov 11, the world's biggest shopping day, will be closely watched for an idea about the state of Chinese consumer sentiment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the era of the couch-shopper, however, there is also a downside to chasing fashion.

Housewife Chen says her walk-in closet, which brims with brands from Louis Vuitton and Chanel to Prada and Gucci, used to cause frequent arguments with her husband.

"I never abandon any of my collection, I just add to it," the former art teacher admitted, saying she just loves to indulge. "I see no need to restrict myself." So in desperation, she hired a four-strong team of home organisers to rescue her wardrobe.

The experts in smart black uniforms whisk around her high-end apartment, emptying more than a thousand pieces of clothing and dozens of luxury handbags from her closet.

The team is led by Yu Ziqin, one of thousands of graduates from a home-organising school called Liucundao, which teaches the art of bringing order to the chaos of China's rich shoppers.

School founder Bian Lichun said there were now more than 3,000 professionals in the emerging industry, which state broadcaster CCTV has projected could reach 100 billion yuan (S$20.44 billion) this year in terms of market turnover.

ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

During the pandemic, Ms Bian says business surged by up to 400 per cent as people spent more time at home scouring the internet and assessing where to put all their new acquisitions.

Home organiser Han Yonggang says his clients - who pay upwards of US$2,000 each for a process that can take a couple of days - usually have annual income exceeding one million yuan a year.

"I'm earning more than I did when I was a graphic designer," Mr Han explains.

But unlike the advice of Japanese guru Marie Kondo - whose world-famous decluttering ethic has inspired millions to tidy up - Ms Bian and her team never persuade clients to throw things away, or ask them to buy less.

Instead, they teach "the way to retain", Ms Bian says, through storage and canny design - such as extra-thin coathangers.

"There is nothing useless in the world." Ms Bian founded her company ten years ago after seeing a gap in the market for the upwardly mobile classes.

"People used to think that we are cleaners - but now they respect us very much," Ms Bian says of what is now seen as an essential service to some of their clients.

"We even know how many pairs of underwear they have... and we have created a good life for them." E-commerce and mobile commerce have also turbocharged spending habits.

The transport ministry says the number of express packages delivered per person in China this year will be nearly 60 - about twice the global average.

Liu Wenjing, from the school of economics and management at Tsinghua University, says e-commerce has created a culture of "online shopping at any time and anywhere".

But Ms Bian argues the issue is not one of over-consumption or the psychology of spending, but more about the challenge of finding somewhere to hoard clothes in China's densely populated cities.

"Our aim is to sort out space, not fix people," she said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Danish fishermen pin hopes on Brexit deal

BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

ST Group Food Industries scales up its business amid pandemic

Foreigners join China's livestream sales army

Tesco gets nod for sale of Thailand supermarket business

Apple, Sony held talks to buy podcaster Wondery

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 12:32 PM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank spent 139.3b yen on buybacks in October

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen (S$1.81 billion) repurchasing almost 20...

Nov 9, 2020 12:20 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar awaits early results of election seen giving Suu Kyi a new term

[YANGON] Myanmar authorities are due to release early election results on Monday after what appeared to be an...

Nov 9, 2020 12:08 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Sept factory output rises 1% y-o-y, below forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production grew for a third straight month in September, rising 1 per cent from...

Nov 9, 2020 12:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms as Biden victory dents US dollar, raises stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices firmed on Monday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and hopes of more coronavirus stimulus...

Nov 9, 2020 12:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World submits trading resumption proposal to SGX RegCo

BEST World International has submitted a proposal for the resumption of trading of its shares to the regulatory arm...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, StarHub, Venture, NetLink, Sembcorp

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore stocks rally on Biden's election win; STI up 1.3% at open

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for