You are here

Home > Consumer

China's meat imports seen surging to record on pork shortages

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:23 PM

file7cd75ls0sdcosmtch41.jpg
China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer increases purchases to meet demand after African swine fever slashed domestic hog numbers.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer increases purchases to meet demand after African swine fever slashed domestic hog numbers.

Imports of meat and offal for all of 2020 may exceed 9.5 million tons, an all-time high, Wang Bin, a department director with the commerce ministry, told a meat conference at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai at the weekend. China is a major driver behind global meat trade this year, he said.

China purchased 8.2 million tons of meat and offal in the first 10 months of the year, up 69 per cent on year, official customs data showed Saturday. China is also importing from more countries, including those in Europe, the country's largest supplier, as well as from the US and South America, Mr Wang said.

Mr Wang sees great potential for meat imports, but the suspension of production by some overseas meat processors still creates uncertainty about near-term supply, he said. China has also stepped up inspections of overseas meat and seafood shipments to try to avoid potential transmission of the coronavirus.

Mr Wang estimated pork and offal imports may hit 3 million tons in 2021, while beef and mutton imports could reach about 2 million tons.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Domestic pork supply is likely to recover to normal levels by the second half of next year as farms are actively rebuilding herds. Pork consumption may also increase significantly next year after record prices hurt demand, said Mr Wang. China's pork prices have decreased in the past two months.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

China's luxury shoppers call in the tidy teams

Danish fishermen pin hopes on Brexit deal

BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

ST Group Food Industries scales up its business amid pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.68...

Nov 9, 2020 05:16 PM
Real Estate

Property firm Connells makes initial approach on Countrywide buyout

[BENGALURU] British real estate agent Countrywide Plc said on Monday real estate management firm Connells Ltd has...

Nov 9, 2020 05:07 PM
Government & Economy

Suu Kyi's party claims victory in Myanmar as vote tally shows lead

[YANGON] Myanmar's ruling party said on Monday it had won enough seats in parliament to form the next government,...

Nov 9, 2020 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

SINGAPORE Telecommunication's associate Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited has received a notice of...

Nov 9, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher after Biden wins presidential election

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday along world markets after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for