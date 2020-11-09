China's meat imports seen surging to record on pork shortages

China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer increases purchases to meet demand after African swine fever slashed domestic hog numbers.

[SHANGHAI] China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer increases purchases to meet demand after African swine fever slashed domestic hog numbers.

Imports of meat and offal for all of 2020 may exceed 9.5 million tons, an all-time high, Wang Bin, a department director with the commerce ministry, told a meat conference at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai at the weekend. China is a major driver behind global meat trade this year, he said.

China purchased 8.2 million tons of meat and offal in the first 10 months of the year, up 69 per cent on year, official customs data showed Saturday. China is also importing from more countries, including those in Europe, the country's largest supplier, as well as from the US and South America, Mr Wang said.

Mr Wang sees great potential for meat imports, but the suspension of production by some overseas meat processors still creates uncertainty about near-term supply, he said. China has also stepped up inspections of overseas meat and seafood shipments to try to avoid potential transmission of the coronavirus.

Mr Wang estimated pork and offal imports may hit 3 million tons in 2021, while beef and mutton imports could reach about 2 million tons.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Domestic pork supply is likely to recover to normal levels by the second half of next year as farms are actively rebuilding herds. Pork consumption may also increase significantly next year after record prices hurt demand, said Mr Wang. China's pork prices have decreased in the past two months.

BLOOMBERG