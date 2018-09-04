You are here

Home > Consumer

China's online service giant Meituan aims to raise US$4.4b

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 2:27 PM

[HONG KONG] Chinese restaurant review and food delivery giant Meituan-Dianping said it aims to raise up to $4.4 billion for its initial public offering in Hong Kong, despite a lukewarm response to other recent IPOs in the city.

The target will see Meituan offering 480.27 million new shares at a range of HK$60 to HK$72 apiece, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Although it has hundreds of millions of users, the firm is loss-making and has said that it could not guarantee profitability in future.

Investor sentiment has already been dampened by uncertainty sparked by the trade row between China and the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and state-owned China Tower - the world's largest listing for two years - both priced their IPOs at the low end of their expected range in July and August respectively.

Groupon-like website Meituan.com was founded by CEO Wang Xing in 2010 and merged with comment-rating platform Dianping Holdings in 2015.

Backed by Internet giant Tencent, it offers a variety of online services, including food ordering and delivery, restaurant and movie ticket booking and group-buying.

It also bought Chinese bike-sharing firm Mobike earlier this year, trying to compete with industry leader Didi Chuxing, but warned in a filing in June that the acquisition has incurred losses.

With revenue mainly generated by commissions, Meituan said it had 310 million active users and 4.4 million active merchants, with a gross transaction volume of 35.7 billion yuan (S$7.5 billion) in 2017.

But it reported a 19 billion yuan loss for last year, up from a six billion yuan loss in 2016.

Hong Kong has seen a flurry of high-profile IPOs in recent years, and since April it has allowed firms with dual voting rights to list in the former British colony.

Several global corporate titans such as Facebook have differing share classes that give stronger voting rights to founders in order to protect their influence even after going public.

AFP

Consumer

Dining app Chope records revenue of S$10.4m for 2017, almost doubling from 2016

UK consumers plan to get thrifty after Summer spending spree

Beer-mad Belgium moves to save historic drinking dens

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

Wary Australian consumers dampen July retail sales, point to cautious Q3

Swedes face problems with health care system

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRnetGroup, Cache Logistics Trust, China Everbright, OUELH

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening