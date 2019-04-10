You are here

Home > Consumer

China's sweet-toothed millennials lure giant sugar player MSM

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

ONE of Asia's biggest sugar refiners is in talks to sell the sweetener in China, seduced by the country's "new generation" of consumers.

MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd is nearing the final stages of discussions to set up partnerships in China's downstream sugar industry, executive director Khairil Anuar Aziz said. The refiner is looking to sell sugar for popular snacks such as bubble tea, health drinks and bread, as well as healthier sweeteners, condensed milk and molasses used in alcohol.

There's "opportunity if you really blend it with the current lifestyle of people" in China, Mr Khairil said in an interview at the company headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last week. "We really want to provide sugar to all these different industries - bakeries, bubble tea, healthy drinks. The demand is there."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSM's wager on China follows a tumultuous time for the global sugar market, which has been one of the worst performers in recent years. The more-than 40 per cent plunge in futures in the past two years has hurt firms from Germany's Suedzucker AG to major Singaporean food trader Olam International Ltd. MSM hasn't gone unscathed, with dwindling sales leading to a quarterly loss and shares tumbling to a record low on Monday. MSM shares in Kuala Lumpur rose as much as 4.7 per cent to RM1.77 on Tuesday.

MSM is hoping China can help turn things around. The refiner, the world's sixth largest for standalone capacity at 2.25 million tonnes per year, sees China as Asia's next biggest sugar market as the younger generation become increasingly busy and pick up easy-to-eat sugary snacks on the go. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Singapore's EZ-Link, Malaysia's Touch 'n Go to introduce cross-border Combi Card

Wynn drops takeover talks for Australia's Crown Resorts

Burger King pulls chopsticks ad after social media furore

Big-data infusion for US inflation gauge starts with apparel

The accounting profession: on the cusp of a technological revolution

Wynn ends deal talks with Crown Resorts

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

BT_20190410_STMARITIME10_3749034.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundaries within a month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening