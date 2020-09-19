China's wealthy 'little sisters' powering the economy

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Beijing
THEY are typically over 30 years old, educated, hardworking and unafraid of asserting their spending power. Some have children, but many others choose not to, preferring to save all their money for themselves.
China's "little sisters", a term used to avoid citing a women's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes