You are here

Home > Consumer

Chinese coffee startup Luckin plans to open 2,500 stores this year

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 2:53 PM

colin-lc-3.JPG
Chinese coffee startup Luckin is aiming to open 2,500 new stores this year and overtake Starbucks Corp as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in the world's second-biggest economy, the company said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese coffee startup Luckin is aiming to open 2,500 new stores this year and overtake Starbucks Corp as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in the world's second-biggest economy, the company said on Thursday.

At a presentation in Beijing, Luckin said it was targeting a total of over 4,500 stores by the end of 2019, which would take it past Starbucks, which has long dominated China's coffee scene and has over 3,600 stores in the country.

Luckin, backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and China International Capital Corp Ltd, has expanded rapidly, opening over 2,000 locations in the last year and gaining a valuation of US$2.2 billion after raising US$200 million in a funding round last month.

The firm's chief executive, Qian Zhiya, told Reuters last year that Luckin aimed to outnumber Seattle-headquartered Starbucks in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reuters previously reported that Luckin, which has propelled its growth with discounting and focusing on delivery, was also in early-stage talks with investment banks about an overseas initial public offering.

REUTERS

Consumer

Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk looms

Giving up beef could reduce diet-related deaths by 5%: World Economic Forum

Selling drugs is no longer a free lunch in China

Barbie will soon be 60 - and is still going strong

Alcohol companies are unlikely victims of India's farm waiver

World’s largest cigarette maker plans Hong Kong IPO for its international business

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in December, volume falls 23.9%: SRX

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening