You are here

Home > Consumer

Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 3:44 PM

colin-cusf-13.jpg
A hotel in the Chinese city of Shenzhen plans to charge its US guests an extra 25 per cent amid a trade war between Beijing and Washington, according to the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] A hotel in the Chinese city of Shenzhen plans to charge its US guests an extra 25 per cent amid a trade war between Beijing and Washington, according to the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

The Modern Classic Hotel Group had put up a notice at its hotel informing guests of the extra charge on American guests, the paper said in a report dated Thursday.

"We put up the notice last Friday. Our boss was really angry about the endless tariffs the US planned to impose on China, so we decided to stand with the country and show our support," a spokesperson of the hotel surnamed Yang told the paper.

People answering the phone on Friday at numbers on the hotel's website said they were unaware of the policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There has been little public evidence to date of anti-American activity in China as the trade dispute has grown increasingly bitter.

The United States and China each imposed a 25 per cent tariff on US$34 billion worth of the other's goods on July 6. This week, Washington published a new set of proposed tariffs on an additional US$200 billion worth of goods from China, further escalating the conflict.

"Chinese public sentiment towards the US is becoming more sensitive" after Washington's latest tariff threats, the hawkish tabloid said in its report.

Several sources have told Reuters that China issued strict guidelines to its media barring personal attacks on U.S. President Donald Trump and limiting open commentary, an apparent attempt to avoid unintentional escalation.

Authorities were also censoring potentially sensitive items on social media such as Weibo, China's Twitter-like service, where trade-related items have been mostly kept off the list of top trending topics.

There have been signs of Chinese citizens taking matters into their hands, however: a picture of a sign at a restaurant serving Hunan cuisine informing US tourists of an extra 25 per cent charge circulated on domestic and international social media. The origin of the photo could not immediately be confirmed.

Official Chinese statements this week have taken a sharper tone, accusing the United States of "bullying" and starting the trade war.

REUTERS

Consumer

Uniqlo owner aims to make on-demand knitwear with Japan's Shima Seiki

US Justice Dept to appeal approval of AT&T acquisition of Time Warner

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

Fast Retailing posts record Q3 profit on overseas Uniqlo sales

WeChat Pay now available at Changi Airport

Roger Federer wants to win a new game

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
5 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates

nz-heng-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore’s finance sector can support Asian development but risk management also key: Heng Swee Keat

Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening