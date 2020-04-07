You are here

Cineworld closes all cinemas in 10 countries due to coronavirus

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 2:33 PM

British cinema operator Cineworld said on Tuesday all its 787 cinemas across 10 countries have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it was in talks with its lenders for ongoing liquidity requirements.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema operator, said it has suspended dividend payment for the fourth quarter as well as upcoming 2020 quarterly dividends and that it is also in talks with its landlords, film studios and suppliers to mitigate the impact of the closures.

REUTERS

