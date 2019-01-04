You are here

Home > Consumer

Clothing retailer Next trims profit forecast following lacklustre Christmas sales

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190104_YPNEXT4EB39_3659176.jpg
Next has cut its estimate for profit this year to £723 million (S$1,240 million) from £727 million. It reported a 1 per cent gain in Christmas sales.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

NEXT Plc trimmed its profit guidance for this year and felt the pain of customers' shift to the Internet, a warning sign for retailers hoping to end the year on a high note after months of struggle.

The clothing retailer cut its estimate for profit this year to £723 million (S$1,240 million) from £727 million. It reported a 1 per cent gain in Christmas sales though it extended the reporting period until after the holiday, muddying any comparison with last year's performance. For at least the past five years Next has reported Christmas trading to Dec 24.

The first retailer to report sales figures from the crucial period leading up to Christmas, Next is seen as an industry bellwether. The mixed performance will be a warning sign to other retailers such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc and Debenhams Plc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retailers discounted heavily in the days ahead of Christmas, rather than wait for Dec 26 to kick off sales. Next held back from the price slashing, but didn't cite it as a reason for the profit cut. Competitors that discounted more heavily will have to prove that extra sales made up for the thinner margins.

In 2018, British retail stocks suffered the biggest loss in 10 years. More performances like Next's may mean the worst is yet to come in 2019.

Next shares fell 12 per cent in 2018, compared to a 27 per cent decline for the FTSE All-Share General Retailers Index. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

All fun, no fear for Sim Leisure Group

Chip Eng Seng launches two new pre-school centres

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM

Vietnamese investors plan to inject shipyard asset for 96% stake in EMS Energy

Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene in US$74b deal

Editor's Choice

Jan 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

doc73h69wdjsbq1ai0zbh6x_doc6zowynm7iuhxefb015y.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening