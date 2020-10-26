You are here

Coca-Cola European agrees to buy Coca-Cola Amatil for A$9.23b

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 7:07 AM

Coca-Cola European Partners agreed to buy Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil on Monday, creating a global producer of many of the world's most popular packaged drinks worth more than US$24 billion.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The deal values Sydney-based Coca-Cola Amatil at A$9.23 billion (S$8.93 billion), a 19 per cent premium to where its shares last traded.

Coca-Cola European Partners offered A$12.75 cash per share, in a deal that will give it an even larger international footprint and immediate scale in the Southern hemisphere.

Coca-Cola Amatil's board said in a statement it intends to unanimously recommend the offer.

REUTERS

