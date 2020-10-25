You are here

Home > Consumer

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 3:44 PM

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Details of the deal, which has not yet been finalised, could be announced within few days, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither company could be reached for comment outside business hours.

A deal would be the largest acquisition of an Australian company this year. Coca-Cola Amatil has a current market capitalisation of A$7.76 billion (S$7.51 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Shares in bottler Coca-Cola Amatil were halted on Thursday pending an announcement on a "potential material transaction".

SEE ALSO

McDonald's urges dismissal of Black former franchisees' discrimination lawsuit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rothschild & Co is advising Coca-Cola European Partners and UBS Group is advising the Australian target, a person with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Sunday.

Media representatives for Rothschild did not immediately return requests for comment. UBS declined to comment.

US-based Coca-Cola owns a 19.11 per cent stake in Coca-Cola European Partners, the world's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola, Refinitiv data shows.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

JC Penney lenders led by Aurelius seek to slow property sale

Top Glove 'making improvements' in effort to reverse import ban: US customs

McDonald's urges dismissal of Black former franchisees' discrimination lawsuit

T Anthony, retailer of US$17,000 luggage to stars, goes bankrupt

Apple and Netflix discussed acquiring 'Bond' movie for streaming

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

[NEW YORK] Welcome to the four flavors of 5G.

Oct 25, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant may raise up to US$17.3b in Shanghai IPO leg: sources

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group could raise up to US$17.3 billion in the Shanghai leg of the likely US$35 billion dual...

Oct 25, 2020 03:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sabic Q3 net profit up 47% as sales volumes rise, some impairments reversed

[DUBAI] Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic), the world's 4th-biggest petrochemicals firm, reported a 47 per cent...

Oct 25, 2020 03:11 PM
Real Estate

What will New York real estate look like next year?

[NEW YORK] One in five New York City tenants did not pay rent in September, by one estimate, and there is growing...

Oct 25, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's Covid-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

[SYDNEY] Victoria state, Australia's Covid-19 epicentre, on Sunday delayed an expected announcement on the easing of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for