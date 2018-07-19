Coca-Cola Zero, Play-Doh among Singapore's best-selling items on Amazon's Prime Day

COCA-Cola Zero, Kleenex toilet rolls and Play-Doh playsets were among the best-selling items in Singapore during Prime Day, Amazon announced on Thursday.

Prime Day, Amazon's largest sales event, debuted in Singapore this year. Amazon Prime members had 36 hours to shop - from midday on July 16 to midnight on July 17 (Singapore time)

Amazon Prime's Singapore customers ordered "more items than ever before" during Prime Day - surpassing Cyber Monday, Black Friday and the launch of Prime Now in July 2017 when comparing the same 36-hour period, Amazon said.

Prime also welcomed more new members in Singapore on July 17 than on any other single day since its Singapore launch in December 2017, the Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce company added.

Amazon Prime is a paid membership programme that currently costs S$2.99 a month, with the option of a 30-day free trial. It offers members exclusive shipping, shopping and entertainment benefits. Amazon Prime Now, a benefit of Amazon Prime, offers delivery in two hours and at no additional fee.

Over Prime Day, Singapore customers enjoyed deals on a variety of categories including groceries, beauty products, consumer electronics and home appliances. Some of the best-selling items were Coca-Cola Zero, Kleenex toilet tissue and Play-Doh playsets, according to Amazon.

Singapore Prime members also received "thousands of units of free gifts and samples" including Glucose monitors, Authentic Tea House Oolong tea, Dettol soap, Dove shampoo and Carling beer, and enjoyed significant savings through credit card promotions, said Amazon.

Singapore was among four countries to celebrate Prime Day for the first time this year. The other three countries were Australia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, which like Singapore, recently landed Amazon's Prime or Prime Now services. This year, 17 countries celebrated Prime Day.