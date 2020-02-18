You are here

Home > Consumer

Cochlear says demand for implants may struggle to pick-up in virus-hit China

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 4:04 PM

 [BENGALURU] Australian hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday that demand for hearing implants will struggle to catch-up in China as the coronavirus crisis delays surgeries.

The company's warning comes as it braces for a drop in demand for the month of March, traditionally its biggest month of sales in China, where hospitals are putting off surgeries.

"The longer it goes on, the greater the backlog across not only cochlear implants, but other surgical interventions and, therefore, the longer it will take to catch back," Chief Executive Officer Digg Howitt told Reuters in an interview.

Last week, Cochlear, whose shares are the second most expensive in Australia, cut its full-year profit forecast due to surgical delays, also in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The company on Tuesday reported underlying profit of A$132.7 million (S$123.64 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, slightly above the A$132.1 million it posted a year earlier. Revenue from the sale of implants climbed 14 per cent to A$469.9 million in the same period.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus casts shadow on China's big screen ambitions

The Sydney-based company does not give a breakdown of China sales but calls it one of its top five markets.

Shares closed down 3.4 per cent at A$226.62.

Mr Howitt said there have been some delays in the construction of a factory in China, though he does not expect a big impact to the timeline for completion or a surge in costs.

Underlying profit for fiscal 2020 is expected between A$270 million and A$290 million, down from a prior forecast of A$290 million and A$300 million. The lower-end assumes the coronavirus impact is limited to Greater China, the company said.

It also raised its interim dividend to A$1.6 per share from A$1.55. Its profit margin was 2 percentage points lower at 17 per cent than a year ago.

REUTERS

Consumer

Budget 2020: More help for 5 sectors directly hit by Covid-19

Thousands of frozen meat containers piling up at China ports: sources

A giant milk industry merger moves closer with a US$425m deal

India's poultry sales decline after coronavirus rumours linked to chickens

Coronavirus casts shadow on China's big screen ambitions

Virus outbreak in China threatens global antibiotics supply: European business group

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end lower on worries over economic impact from virus

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed 1.5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Apple's revenue warning deepened worries...

Feb 18, 2020 04:04 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for workers in 40s and 50s

The government is introducing a SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for locals in their 40s and 50s to help them...

Feb 18, 2020 03:58 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to defray 90% of training, job redesign costs

TO encourage Singapore employers to embark on the transformation of their workforce and enterprise, the government...

Feb 18, 2020 03:46 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above will get a one-off SkillsFuture Credit top-up of S$500 from October this year, ...

Feb 18, 2020 03:42 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

UNDER a new programme, business leaders of Singapore’s promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly