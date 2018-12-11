You are here

Home > Consumer

Cockroaches corralled by the millions in China to crunch waste matter

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181211_KELCOCKROACH11_3639751.jpg
Children of cockroach farm owner Li Bingcai eating fried cockroaches at his farm in Sichuan province. He sells the bugs to pig farms and fisheries as feed and to drug companies as medicinal ingredients.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jinan

IN the near pitch-dark, you can hear them before you see them - millions of cockroaches scuttling and fluttering across stacks of wooden boards as they devour food scraps by the tonne in a novel form of urban waste disposal.

The air is warm and humid - just as cockroaches like it - to ensure the colonies keep their health and voracious appetites.

Expanding Chinese cities are generating more food waste than they can accommodate in landfills, and cockroaches could be a way to get rid of hills of food scraps, providing nutritious food for livestock when the bugs eventually die and, some say, cures for stomach illness and beauty treatments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On the outskirts of Jinan, capital of eastern Shandong province, a billion cockroaches are being fed with 50 tonnes of kitchen waste a day - the equivalent in weight to seven adult elephants.

The waste arrives before daybreak at the plant run by Shandong Qiaobin Agricultural Technology Co, where it is fed through pipes to cockroaches in their cells.

Shandong Qiaobin plans to set up three more such plants next year, aiming to process a third of the kitchen waste produced by Jinan, home to about seven million people.

A nationwide ban on using food waste as pig feed due to African swine fever outbreaks is also spurring the growth of the cockroach industry.

"Cockroaches are a bio-technological pathway for the converting and processing of kitchen waste," said Liu Yusheng, president of Shandong Insect Industry Association.

Cockroaches are also a good source of protein for pigs and other livestock. "It's like turning trash into resources," said Shandong Qiaobin chairwoman Li Hongyi.

In a remote village in Sichuan, Li Bingcai, 47, has similar ideas.

Mr Li, formerly a mobile phone vendor, has invested a million yuan (S$200,500) in cockroaches, which he sells to pig farms and fisheries as feed and to drug companies as medicinal ingredients.

His farm now has 3.4 million cockroaches.

"People think it's strange that I do this kind of business," he said. "It has great economic value, and my goal is to lead other villagers to prosperity if they follow my lead." His village has two farms. Mr Li's goal is to create 20.

Elsewhere in Sichuan, a company called Gooddoctor is rearing six billion cockroaches.

"The essence of cockroach is good for curing oral and peptic ulcers, skin wounds and even stomach cancer," said Wen Jianguo, manager of Gooddoctor's cockroach facility.

Researchers are also looking into using cockroach extract in beauty masks, diet pills and even hair-loss treatments.

At Gooddoctor, when cockroaches reach the end of their lifespan of about six months, they are blasted by steam, washed and dried, before being sent to a huge nutrient extraction tank.

Asked about the chance of the cockroaches escaping, Mr Wen said that would be worthy of a disaster movie but that he has taken precautions.

"We have a moat filled with water and fish," he said. "If the cockroaches escape, they will fall into the moat and the fish will eat them all." REUTERS

Consumer

Singtel ramps up Dash global e-payments

Circles.Life headed for 5% of Singapore postpaid mobile market

Top cocoa grower poised for record crop as desert winds loom

Siris, Elliott to take Travelport private for US$4.4b

Circles.Life to hit 5% market share target by end-2018: CEO Rameez Ansar

Global cleaning giant ISS to shed 100,000 jobs in major revamp

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble

Must Read

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_NBBREXIT11UXRX_3640127.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Britain's PM May calls off key vote on her Brexit deal

Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade tensions seen among 2019's top business risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening