You are here

Home > Consumer

Compass points to job cuts as Europe economic slowdown bites

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 11:00 PM

[BENGALURU] Compass Group on Tuesday warned that hundreds of jobs could be in jeopardy as a part of a programme to stem costs, as the weakening economic outlook in Europe dented the catering company's volumes and margins.

Compass said deteriorating consumer and business confidence in Europe had hurt volumes and margins at its company catering services, sending shares almost 8 per cent lower.

The world's biggest catering firm could cut jobs in Britain, France and Germany, with roles in Japan and Brazil also at risk, Chief Executive Officer Dominic Blakemore told Reuters.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, armed forces and school children in 45 countries and employs 600,000 people, expects 2020 organic revenue growth around the mid-point of its 4-6 per cent expected range.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The lacklustre outlook took the shine off a 4.7 per cent rise in underlying operating profit to £1.88 billion (S$3.3 billion) for the year ended Sept 30, helped by growth in North America and the UK defence and sports and leisure businesses.

SEE ALSO

Critics hit out at millions spent on Harry and Meghan's home

"Some of our manufacturing, automotive and financial service clients are reducing headcount or changing their shift patterns. In turn, that leads to lower employment levels and fewer people eating in our restaurants," Mr Blakemore said.

Catering for business and industry brings in 39 per cent of revenue with Compass counting Google, Boeing, Microsoft and Chevron among its clients.

Mr Blakemore said Compass' expectations for 2020 were positive but it remained cautious about economic conditions in Europe.

Compass, which competes with France's Sodexo, said it would cut costs in the region, resulting in a charge of about £300 million.

Of that, £190 million was incurred in 2019, partly accounted for by a £120 million hit on structurally loss making contracts.

"These are an unusually eventful set of numbers for Compass," said Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, adding that the cost of getting the company in better shape was unexpectedly high.

"When shares are priced at a premium ... even the smallest slip can startle the market, with potentially painful consequences," he added.

Compass shares trade at an estimated price-to-earnings ratio of 25, compared to a sector average of 22, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Compass warned that some clients in Europe were hesitant to make decisions, particularly in Britain.

Compass increased its annual dividend. It is one of 26 current blue-chip companies to have hiked its annual payout every year for the last decade.

REUTERS

Consumer

Online sales assemble growth at Ikea unit

In US, plant-based diet easier than ever, even at Thanksgiving

Imax bets on Chinese blockbusters as Hollywood’s appeal fades

Alibaba shares surge more than 6% on Hong Kong debut

Virtual goldmine: In-game goods fuel debate over digital ownership

Texas, Nevada drop out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened flat on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous...

Nov 26, 2019 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

China trade deal close, sticking points remain - White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China are close to a trade agreement, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said...

Nov 26, 2019 10:14 PM
Consumer

Online sales assemble growth at Ikea unit

[STOCKHOLM] A surge in online sales has helped Ikea's main retail unit boost both sales and profits, with the...

Nov 26, 2019 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Agorae Pte Ltd emerges top in E50 Awards 2019

AGORAE Pte Ltd took home top honours at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards 2019 on Tuesday, a stunning achievement for...

Nov 26, 2019 09:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England hits Citigroup with biggest fine to date

[LONDON] The Bank of England fined Citigroup £43.9 million (S$77.1 million) on Tuesday, saying the US banking group'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly