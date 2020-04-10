You are here

Home > Consumer

Coronavirus woes force famous HK snake restaurant to shut

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

A FAMOUS Hong Kong snake meat restaurant, She Wong Yee, will shut its doors this month after more than three decades in business, as the coronavirus keeps customers away.

Located in the usually bustling Causeway Bay shopping district, the restaurant is best known for its long-simmered snake soup, which has been praised by the Michelin guide and is listed in its Bib Gourmand category for affordable dining.

According to restaurant manager Lo Cheong Hei, business started to drop after the Chinese New Year holidays in late January, as the number of coronavirus cases crept higher, and more Hong Kong people stopped going out. "After the Chinese New Year, our business plunged over 70 per cent," Mr Lo said.

The restaurant was now losing up to HK$200,000 (S$36,717) a month after paying rent and salaries and buying ingredients.

SEE ALSO

Greenback steadies ahead of US jobs data

Hong Kong's economy, already facing its first recession in a decade due to the US-China trade war and months of often violent anti-government protests, has been dealt a huge blow by the coronavirus.

Nearly 1,000 people in Hong Kong have tested positive for the virus and four of them have died.

Many shops, bars and restaurants have been forced to close, at least temporarily, including the Jumbo Floating Restaurant featured in a James Bond movie and indie club Hidden Agenda: This Town Needs.

She Wong Yee customer Dino Wong lamented its imminent closure. "The food the restaurant served is delicious," the customer said. "There will be one less place we can eat this delicacy and that's a real pity."

Mr Lo, who has worked in the restaurant for 20 years, said he hoped it might open again one day. "Apart from my home, this is the place I am most attached to." REUTERS

Consumer

As delivery workers become essential, India govt warms to e-commerce

Indonesian barber cuts few corners with safety during these coronavirus times

Fast Retailing cuts outlook on stores caught in shutdown

Takeaway.com says orders had only temporarily decline in March

Catering group Sodexo says H2 sales may plunge 26% on coronavirus, income to take big hit

NBA legend Michael Jordan wins long-running China trademark dispute

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

US February wholesale inventories revised down

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories fell more than initially estimated in February and could shrink further as the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi, Russia agree on contours of historic deal to tackle slump

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed on the outline of a deal to cut oil production in an effort to lift the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

85 more businesses told to close for flouting 'circuit breaker' rules; one fined S$1,000

ANOTHER 85 businesses have been ordered to cease operations for flouting the elevated safe-distancing measures over...

Apr 9, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P gets approval to continue manufacturing operations

HI-P International has obtained the go-ahead from the Singapore authorities to continue its manufacturing operations...

Apr 9, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (Lendlease Global Reit) on Thursday said that it is withdrawing its profit and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.