You are here

Home > Consumer
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Covid-19 claims first Singapore Michelin-starred victim

Vianney Massot Restaurant to close permanently by the end of June
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

BT_20200605_VIANNEY_4136733.jpg
Chef-partner Vianney Massot was previously the head chef at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed its first Michelin-starred victim, with Vianney Massot Restaurant set to close permanently by the end of this month.

The one-starred fine dining French eatery in Hong Kong Street, which has already stopped its takeaway and delivery...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.