You are here

Home > Consumer
THE BROAD VIEW

Creating a circular plastic economy

Plastic credits scheme may help to encourage recycling and reduce the usage of virgin plastic materials in products.
Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200620_PLASTIC_4149958.jpg
Efforts to increase plastic recycling have met with limited success, so a plastic credit system may give producers added incentive to switch to more sustainable alternatives.
BT FILE PHOTO

LET'S face it. We simply can't get rid of plastic in our modern life today. Especially not when they're in every aspect of our daily lives and the economy in general. Take the singular example of disposable plastic containers, the use of which surged during the circuit breaker period in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 10:52 PM
Consumer

Spotify shares jump with analysts bullish on podcast moves

[NEW YORK] Spotify Technology shares surged Friday, with the stock moving further into record territory after a pair...

Jun 19, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws and outlet operations from June 22

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday, the company said in a...

Jun 19, 2020 10:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Putin calls Arctic fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees 100b roubles damage

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the...

Jun 19, 2020 10:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound heads for worst week since mid-May as public debt surges

[LONDON] Sterling was on track for its worst week since mid-May after fresh data on Friday showed government...

Jun 19, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia extends Tasek takeover deadline to July 17

HONG Leong Asia has extended its bid to take over Malaysia-listed cement manufacturer Tasek, the Hong Leong board...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.