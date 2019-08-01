You are here

Home > Consumer

Crown Resorts takes out newspaper ads in attack on 'deceitful campaign'

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 10:48 AM

BP_Crown Resorts_010819_37.jpg
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts issued full-page newspaper ads on Thursday describing recent media reports that alleged it pressured officials to fast-track visas for Chinese gamblers as a "deceitful campaign".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian casino giant Crown Resorts issued full-page newspaper ads on Thursday describing recent media reports that alleged it pressured officials to fast-track visas for Chinese gamblers as a "deceitful campaign".

Following the reports by several news outlets, Attorney General Christian Porter said on Tuesday he had referred the allegations to an anti-corruption body that investigates federal agencies, since they related to government officials.

After days of issuing brief statements denying wrongdoing, Crown circulated a letter signed by its board late on Wednesday, accusing the papers of waging a "deceitful campaign" that had unfairly attempted to damage its reputation.

"Much of this unbalanced and sensationalised reporting is based on unsubstantiated allegations, exaggerations, unsupported connections and outright falsehoods," the directors said in the letter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Signatories included Crown executive chairman John Alexander, former finance department head Jane Halton, former communications minister Helen Coonan and Geoff Dixon, the former chief executive of Qantas Airways.

That statement appeared as full-page advertisements in papers owned by News Corp on Thursday.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age newspapers, which published the articles, said they had refused to run the advertisements and instead carried a line-by-line response to Crown's statement.

"The stories were carefully sourced using Crown's internal documents, former employees, credible commentators, dozens of sources from the industry, law enforcement and elsewhere, and careful verification," the newspapers wrote in response to the Crown's letter.

The papers, owned by Nine Entertainment, added that they had asked Crown for an interview and sent 63 questions days before the reports, to which Crown responded "with a short statement" declining to comment on individuals.

Crown shares have fallen 6.4 per cent in three trading days since the papers, and Nine's "60 Minutes" television news programme started running the reports.

REUTERS

Consumer

Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods gets FDA nod for 'bleeding' plant burger

GE lifts earnings forecast; warns on trade, 737 Max uncertainties

Apple sales beat estimates, iPhone stabilises

Indian coffee tycoon's body found floating in river

KFC China owner plans faster expansion on strong chicken sales

Panasonic Q1 net profit down on lower sales in China

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BP_VGSiddhartha_010819_26.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Tycoon's death in a river lays bare India's mounting debt crisis

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly