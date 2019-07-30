Crown Resorts to be probed by Australian law-enforcement agency

An Australian law enforcement agency will assess Crown Resorts' alleged links to Asian money-laundering gangs and the company's reported efforts to fast-track visa applications by high-roller gamblers.

[SYDNEY] An Australian law enforcement agency will assess Crown Resorts' alleged links to Asian money-laundering gangs and the company's reported efforts to fast-track visa applications by high-roller gamblers.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said he had referred the allegations raised in weekend media reports to the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity, which will determine whether a further investigation is needed.

"It's my view that there are sufficient concerns raised to at least warrant further investigations," Mr Porter told parliament Tuesday.

The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald newspapers, along with the 60 Minutes television program, reported at the weekend that Crown used junket operators with links to drug traffickers as it sought to bring higher-roller Chinese gamblers to its Australian casinos.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The reports also alleged an Asian crime syndicate laundered money through the Melbourne-based company's casinos.

Crown shares fell 3.9 per cent as of 1.17pm in Sydney, extending losses of 3.2 per cent on Monday.

BLOOMBERG