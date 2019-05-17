DBS partners LittleLives to digitise payments

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS has partnered Singapore-based edutech firm LittleLives to digitalise payments for one in three Singapore pre-schools.
The enhanced LittleLives app will come with in-app payment functions, allowing parents to make payments via PayNow and DBS PayLah!
With the app
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg