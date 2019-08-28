You are here

Home > Consumer

De Beers diamond sales keep falling as buyers allowed to say no

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 4:11 PM

[LONDON] De Beers' diamond buyers took the rare opportunity to reject stones from the biggest supplier as the company offered almost unprecedented flexibility to ease a growing crisis.

De Beers sold just US$280 million of diamonds this month, 44 per cent less than a year earlier. The only sale smaller in the last three years was in July, when many customers refused to buy amid concerns they couldn't make money on the rough diamonds. The Anglo American unit's sales so far this year are down US$1 billion from the same time in 2018.

The mostly family-run businesses that cut, polish and trade the world's diamonds are battling to make a profit because of a surplus of polished stones and as demand for diamond jewellery stagnates. It has also become harder for these companies to access financing.

De Beers took the unusual step of offering concessions to its customers, known as sightholders. Before the sale, it said they could refuse to buy half of the stones offered that are smaller than three-quarters of a carat, people familiar with the matter said. Buyers also got the option to sell back some diamonds to De Beers on favourable terms, the people said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With midstream participants continuing to work down polished diamond inventory levels and reduced levels of manufacturing in the key cutting centers, De Beers Group provided customers with further supply flexibility," chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver said in a statement on Wednesday.

De Beers sells gems at 10 sales a year in Botswana to a select group of customers, who are expected to accept the price and quantities they're offered. Membership of the group was once a lucrative coup for anyone in the industry, but some buyers are now struggling to make money as De Beers keeps prices high, even if it means selling fewer stones.

This year, buyers have grown increasingly frustrated with the cost of rough diamonds sold by De Beers as the prices of polished gems slumped. The company's first-half profit dropped almost 30 per cent as sales declined.

De Beers has responded by letting sightholders lower their annual quotas and defer purchases. Mr Cleaver said last month that he accepts it's not an easy time for clients, but that the company sees no structural problems in the industry.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

UK holiday firm Thomas Cook agrees key terms of rescue deal

Indonesia millennials' coffee craze may spur record consumption

Can global matcha craze save Japan's tea industry?

Tencent Music dives as watchdog probes its record-label ties

US-China trade war is ruining Christmas for toymakers

Fonterra's July milk output in New Zealand up 5%

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly