Deliveroo riders in Singapore can get paid within 3 working days

DELIVEROO riders in Singapore can now get paid quicker, if they choose to do so, the food delivery company announced in a press statement on Friday.

The firm has launched a "Cash Out" feature that will allow riders to receive their earnings within three working days, instead of the fortnightly payments that riders now get. Singapore is also the first in Asia to implement this new feature for its riders, Deliveroo said.

"With Cash Out, riders will be able to access money faster, and have more control over their finances," the company noted.

"This new feature reflects the changing world of work, with more and more people choosing flexible, on-demand ways of working to fit their lifestyle. Just as riders' work is on-demand, many now also want to be able to access their earnings on demand."

Since its global launch in March, 70 per cent of Deliveroo’s riders have used Cash Out, and up to 25 per cent of active riders on a given day will use it to access their pay, the company said.

Deliveroo is also seeing riders cash out more than once a week, at an average of every four to five days, and most often on Sundays.

In the two weeks since the feature was launched in Singapore on May 17, Deliveroo has received positive feedback from riders, with close to half of its 6,000-strong rider fleet using the feature, it added.

Said Siddharth Shanker, general manager of Deliveroo Singapore: "Riders enjoy working with us as a way to supplement their income or earn more while they study, and with Cash Out, they now have the flexibility to access their earnings on-demand. This is great news for riders who’ve told us that they would like to be able to quickly access their earnings, especially in times of emergency when they need extra funds urgently."

Deliveroo's latest initiative comes after it introduced an insurance package for its riders, first-aid training courses administered by the Singapore Red Cross, and Rider Bistro - a programme for NEA-certified (National Environment Agency) riders to experience working in a restaurant.

Earlier this month, the company also said that it might introduce dynamic pricing for orders off its menu, which means that the prices of items and delivery may change as customers are browsing through the site.