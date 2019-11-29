You are here

Home > Consumer

Demos and deals as Black Friday sweeps Europe

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 10:49 PM

doc786s8p6yix3iecmibpz_doc786rmkpkcs077oo5e2d.jpg
Youth for Climate activists demonstrate inside the Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping center during a day of protest to denounce the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy at La Defense business and financial district in Puteaux near Paris.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Climate activists staged protests across Europe on Friday to denounce the environmental toll of mass consumption, while shoppers hit the streets and the internet as retailers of all stripes touted pre-holiday bargains.

The American "Black Friday" tradition of a post-Thanksgiving day of deals has taken hold in Europe as a long weekend of sales, alarming critics who say it encourages unbridled and wasteful spending.

This year, activists have targeted the climate costs of frenzied shopping, in particular from delivering the millions of items ordered from Amazon and other online retailers.

French NGOs had pledged a "Black Day for Amazon," with protesters blocking a distribution centre outside Paris on Thursday, and others near Lyon and Lille on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Extinction Rebellion campaign group posted on Twitter images of protesters being forcibly removed by police from the Lyon site.

SEE ALSO

US shoppers stay away from stores, spend online as Black Friday begins

"Amazon today emits as much greenhouse gases as a country," Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace France, said at a sit-in at Amazon's headquarters just north of Paris on Friday.

Meanwhile, young activists formed a human chain to prevent shoppers from reaching stores at the shopping mall in La Defense, the business district west of Paris.

Similar human chains were formed in the central city of Saint-Etienne and town of Roanne.

But many retailers across France nonetheless reported brisk Black Friday business amid drizzling rain.

A salesman at the Holland Bikes store in the Villiers neighbourhood said an early rush of clients snapped up several bikes at 20 per cent off.

In Germany, hundreds of Amazon workers walked off the job to escalate their long-running fight for better pay and working conditions.

The strike called by the powerful Verdi union is set to last until Tuesday morning and will also cover "Cyber Monday", another extravaganza of online discounts in what is a crucial sales period for Amazon.

"Their work cannot be had at rock-bottom prices," Verdi said in a statement, demanding a collective labour agreement to ensure "a living wage and good, healthy jobs".

In the Netherlands, Students for Climate called for a human chain in Maastricht.

Others urged people to halt purchases altogether to protest the US-inspired event, such as the "Buy Nowt Friday" in Bradford, northern England, organised by artists and anti-poverty advocates.

But many British retailers hoped deep discounts would bolster sales that have suffered from the uncertainties linked to Brexit.

In Madrid, where stores across the city are offering Black Friday deals, Greenpeace held a rally just days ahead of the opening of the COP25 conference on fighting climate change.

Activists unfurled a banner on the facade of a building on the Gran Via, a major shopping artery in the Spanish capital, which read "Consumerism = Climate Crisis."

AFP

Consumer

US shoppers stay away from stores, spend online as Black Friday begins

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off US$900m SoftBank payday

ThaiBev said to consider IPO of US$10b brewery business

Vancouver approves ban on plastic straws, bags from next year

UAE property mogul buys Roberto Cavalli fashion label

World's first urban veg and fish garden in a hotel opens in Singapore

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 10:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips after US law on Hong Kong rekindles trade fears

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China...

Nov 29, 2019 10:20 PM
Consumer

US shoppers stay away from stores, spend online as Black Friday begins

[NEW YORK] US consumers splurged more than US$2 billion online in the first hours of Thanksgiving shopping on...

Nov 29, 2019 10:07 PM
Consumer

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off US$900m SoftBank payday

[TOKYO] Japan's Yusaku Maezawa on Friday posted footage of a US$900 million payday for the fashion magnate following...

Nov 29, 2019 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

India offers funds to Sri Lanka in bid to outdo China

[NEW DELHI] India, anxious to counter China's influence in the region, on Friday offered hundreds of millions of...

Nov 29, 2019 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

India's economic growth slows to 4.5% in July-Sept

[NEW DELHI] India's annual economic growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, its weakest pace...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly