You are here

Home > Consumer

Deutsche Telekom fights Google with a Netflix for gaming

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 8:06 PM

[BERLIN] Deutsche Telekom is betting that building the Netflix of video games can stave off competition from the likes of Alphabet's Google and Microsoft in the burgeoning sector of cloud gaming.

The German phone company said it will open MagentaGaming, which allows users to stream more than 100 titles, to beta testers on Aug 24. Microsoft and Google plan to start their comparable xCloud and Stadia services in October and November, respectively. Companies are investing heavily in the service because the technology relies on superfast internet access and eliminates the need for expensive hardware, paving the way for millions of additional gamers to become customers.

The field is highly competitive, though.

Google has lined up blockbuster titles for Stadia including basketball game NBA 2K20 and Cyberpunk 2077, a role playing game starring actor Keanu Reeves. Microsoft already owns many studios and popular franchises such as Gears of War. US gaming giant Electronic Arts has more than 1,000 people working on Project Atlas, a cloud gaming service announced in October. MagentaGaming won't have quite the same stable of hits to start with.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Finland's Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the wildly popular Angry Birds mobile game, has already launched Hatch, a platform it has been rolling out in Germany, the UK, Spain and Italy with backing from Sprint and Vodafone Group. Telecom carriers including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica have also invested in e-sports live gaming.

Deutsche Telekom says it can take on the tech giants because its large broadband network and experience with edge computing enables it to reduce latency by shifting data processing closer to the end user. This is key for a smooth online gaming experience, which requires less than 100 milliseconds of latency. Deutsche Telekom board member Claudia Nemat said in a blog post that the service can keep it under 50 milliseconds.

The company is investing billions of euros in 5G, considered ideal for gaming because of its high speeds and low latency. Offering such a service gives it a way to cash in on the surge in data traffic over their networks that the next generation of technology will create. New gamers may want to upgrade their home broadband or mobile contracts to higher speeds, which would boost margins.

While the competition in Silicon Valley has a significant cloud infrastructure and access to a massive catalog of high-profile games, Deutsche Telekom says there's no reason its MagentaGaming service can't co-exist with their services.

"Just because someone plays on one cloud gaming service doesn't mean they might not use a second one, or even a third," Ms Nemat said. "After all, Netflix isn't the only streaming service for movies and TV series."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

sg3.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

9 Kaki Bukit Place (PhotoCredit-CBRE).jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Real Estate

Kaki Bukit Place factory up for sale with S$5.5m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly