You are here

Home > Consumer

Diabetics stock up on insulin over Brexit fears

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 4:07 PM

 [LONDON] Diabetics and insulin providers in Britain are stockpiling the precious medicine to avoid potential shortages in case Britain leaves the European Union without a deal in just over month's time.

"I started about two months ago," David Burns, a 37-year-old teacher living in London, told AFP.

"I used to pick up insulin once a month. Now I'm picking it up about once every two weeks and I am just going to keep doing this until I can be reassured that it is going to be OK.

"But it's likely we are heading for a no-deal Brexit and our country is in a very precarious position."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Many of Britain's 3.7 million diabetics, who include Prime Minister Theresa May, depend almost entirely on insulin imports from continental Europe.

The hormone, which is usually produced by the pancreas, helps diabetics regulate their blood-sugar levels.

A no-deal Brexit would almost certainly mean re-establishing customs and health controls, which could lead to delays at the border.

London and Brussels have both said they want to avoid this scenario but nerves are fraying as the March 29 departure date looms.

"We definitely do hear that people are making sure that their stocks are a bit higher than usual," Robin Hewings, chief policy officer at Diabetes UK, told AFP.

- 'May disrupt medicines supply' -

Hewings played down fears of a "national shortage" but warned that there could be localised issues.

Suppliers in Britain have tried to get ahead of the problem, exceeding the government's recommendation to have enough inventory to last six weeks.

Novo Nordisk, which supplies more than half of the insulin used in Britain, has doubled its reserves.

"We will continue to build stock ahead of 29 March when we expect to have around two and a half times our normal stock levels (roughly 17 weeks) in readiness for a potential no-deal Brexit," the group said.

French group Sanofi, which produces insulin near Frankfurt, Germany, has also stocked up on drugs in Britain, including enough insulin to last 16 weeks.

US firm Eli Lilly, another insulin producer, said it had "done everything in its power to prepare for Brexit" but warned that "circumstances outside of our responsibility may disrupt medicines supply".

"A no-deal Brexit would result in the UK's complete and sudden disassociation from decades of partnership with the EU on medicines regulation and drug safety monitoring," it added.

- 'Not something I want to test' -

Diabetes UK and another group, JDRF, have called on the government to provide more details on its preparations in case of a no-deal.

They point out that in addition to insulin, people with diabetes use other drugs and imported products such as needles, insulin pumps, and devices used to measure blood glucose levels.

The health ministry has sought to reassure those affected, and has welcomed the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are confident that, if everyone does what they should do, the supply of medicines will be uninterrupted in the event of a no-deal," a ministry spokesman told AFP.

The ministry's plans include fast-track emergency medicine deliveries by sea and by air in case of congestion at the border.

But not all patients are comforted by the government's words.

"If I don't have insulin then I would go immediately to hospital because, you know, I could be sick in a matter of days and dead in a matter of weeks," said Burns.

"This is not something I want to test."

AFP

Consumer

Crisis, what crisis? Qatari love of luxury going strong

Beer drinkers set to be next losers from China's trade wars

A new challenger enters the high-stakes battle for China’s coffee drinkers

Flower sector fears Brexit could nip exports in the bud

Raffles Medical's full-year earnings rise 0.4% to S$71.1m

HMD Global launches Nokia smartphone with 5-camera array

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Hi-P International surge as brokers signal confidence

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening