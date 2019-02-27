You are here

Home > Consumer

Diabetics stock up on insulin over Brexit fears

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

DIABETICS and insulin providers in Britain are stockpiling the precious medicine to avoid potential shortages in case Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without a deal in just over a month's time.

"I started about two months ago," David Burns, a 37-year-old teacher living in London, said. "I used to pick up insulin once a month. Now I'm picking it up about once every two weeks and I am just going to keep doing this until I can be reassured that it is going to be OK. But it's likely we are heading for a no-deal Brexit and our country is in a very precarious position."

Many of Britain's 3.7 million diabetics, who include Prime Minister Theresa May, depend almost entirely on insulin imports from continental Europe. The hormone, usually produced by the pancreas, helps diabetics regulate their blood-sugar levels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A no-deal Brexit would almost certainly mean re-establishing customs and health controls, which could lead to delays at the border.

London and Brussels have both said they want to avoid this scenario but nerves are fraying as the March 29 departure date looms.

"We definitely do hear that people are making sure that their stocks are a bit higher than usual," Robin Hewings, chief policy officer at Diabetes UK, told AFP. He played down fears of a "national shortage" but warned that there could be localised issues.

Suppliers in Britain have tried to get ahead of the problem, exceeding the government's recommendation to have enough inventory to last six weeks. Novo Nordisk, which supplies more than half of the insulin used in Britain, has doubled its reserves.

"We will continue to build stock ahead of March 29 when we expect to have around two and a half times our normal stock levels (roughly 17 weeks) in readiness for a potential no-deal Brexit," the group said.

French group Sanofi, which produces insulin near Frankfurt, Germany, has also stocked up on drugs in Britain, including enough insulin to last 16 weeks.

US firm Eli Lilly, another insulin producer, said it had "done everything in its power to prepare for Brexit" but warned that "circumstances outside of our responsibility may disrupt medicines supply".

"A no-deal Brexit would result in the UK's complete and sudden disassociation from decades of partnership with the EU on medicines regulation and drug safety monitoring," it added.

Diabetes UK and another group, JDRF, have called on the government to provide more details on its preparations in case of a no-deal. They point out that in addition to insulin, people with diabetes use other drugs and imported products such as needles, insulin pumps, and devices used to measure blood glucose levels.

The health ministry has sought to reassure those affected, and has welcomed the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry. "We are confident that, if everyone does what they should do, the supply of medicines will be uninterrupted in the event of a no-deal," a ministry spokesman told AFP.

The ministry's plans include fast-track emergency medicine deliveries by sea and by air in case of congestion at the border. But not all patients are comforted by the government's words. "If I don't have insulin then I would go immediately to hospital because, you know, I could be sick in a matter of days and dead in a matter of weeks," said Mr Burns. "This is not something I want to test." AFP

Consumer

Money is top stressor for Singaporeans: BlackRock survey

Beer drinkers in China set to be big losers from trade tensions

Crisis, what crisis? Qatari love of luxury going strong

AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets main goal in late-stage pancreatic cancer study

Diabetics stock up on insulin over Brexit fears

Crisis, what crisis? Qatari love of luxury going strong

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening