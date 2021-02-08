 Dialog agrees to US$6b takeover by Renesas Electronics, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Consumer

Dialog agrees to US$6b takeover by Renesas Electronics

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 9:04 PM

file7efbhoziso9moyresx.jpg
Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor, the latest UK-based chipmaker being sold to Asian investors.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor, the latest UK-based chipmaker being sold to Asian investors.

Dialog accepted the all-cash offer of about US$5.9 billion, at 67.50 euros (S$108.45) per share, the companies said in statements Monday. Dialog shares rose as much as 18 per cent in early trading in London on Monday. Renesas shares dropped as much as 6.9 per cent in Tokyo.

The offer price is a 20 per cent premium to Dialog's Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the company - headquartered near London but listed in Frankfurt - have risen around 25 per cent since the start of the year, boosted by strong demand for Apple's 5G handsets as well as takeover speculation.

The company had been working with advisers and was holding discussions with STMicroelectronics before the Franco-Italian company was outbid, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

"We had multiple interested parties in the acquisition of Dialog," Jalal Bagherli, chief executive officer of Dialog, said in a call with investors on Monday. Renesas was chosen for its culture, reputation, technology and market reach, he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Stephane Houri, analyst at Oddo, said he doesn't expect to see a counter offer though the bid may need to be sweetened. The 20 per cent premium, while acceptable given historic levels, may not represent the full value.

The volume of deals involving semiconductor companies more than doubled last year to US$144 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nvidia agreed in September to buy SoftBank Group's chip division Arm for US$40 billion, taking control of some of the most widely used chip technology in the industry's largest-ever deal.

Arm, once the UK's largest listed tech company, was sold to SoftBank in 2016, while chip designer Imagination Technologies Group was sold to Chinese-backed investor Canyon Bridge Capital Partners in late 2017.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Thailand to see Lunar New Year spending slump after Covid-19 outbreak

Hot stock: Livingstone Health opens above post-consolidation price

Australia regulator report on Crown Resorts to be published Tuesday

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

Diamonds forecast to regain pre-pandemic sparkle in 2022-2024

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 10:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for 29 vessels worth US$1.3 billion

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday announced that it had recently secured agreements to build and deliver 29 vessels...

Feb 8, 2021 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources appoints new CEO

INTERNATIONAL coal mining and trading company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) on Monday announced that its...

Feb 8, 2021 10:09 PM
Garage

Prestige Biopharma raises 453 billion won from Korean IPO

SINGAPORE-BASED biotech firm Prestige Biopharma has raised net proceeds of 453 billion won (S$539.9 million) from an...

Feb 8, 2021 09:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Tesla sends bitcoin soaring with US$1.5b investment, payment promise

[LONDON] Tesla said on Monday it had invested around US$1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting...

Feb 8, 2021 09:06 PM
Government & Economy

Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

[HONG KONG] An international coalition of lawmakers has written to HSBC Holdings Chairman Mark Tucker, calling on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Challenger posts 32% rise in FY2020 net profit to S$23m

Thomson Medical reverses loss to post net profit of S$8.1m in H1 FY21

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's H2 DPU rises 79% to 7.70 HK cents

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Industry watchers push Budget schemes for small manufacturers after Chan Chun Sing tours factory

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for