You are here

Home > Consumer

Discovery to pay US$2b to air PGA golf internationally

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 8:31 AM

[NEW YORK] Discovery Inc, owner of cable channels including HGTV and Animal Planet, agreed to pay US$2 billion for long-term international TV rights to the PGA Tour, part of the media company's push to become a global force in live sports.

The 12-year deal, which begins next year, includes TV and online rights to the US-based men's golf circuit, and the development of a Netflix-like video service. It covers more than 140 tournaments a year, including about 40 PGA Tour events.

While known for unscripted programming like "Shark Week", Silver Spring, Maryland-based Discovery is focused on becoming a global TV sports giant.

It has acquired a trove of intellectual property, including the European rights to the Olympics through 2024 for US$1.4 billion. Alex Kaplan, a former NBA executive hired by the company last year, will oversee Discovery's business with the tour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We think the PGA Tour is the most compelling international sports IP in the world," said David Zaslav, Discovery's chief executive officer.

Discovery will air tour events on its regular TV channels and use them to attract more viewers to its online service, Eurosport Player, which has more than 1 million subscribers who currently pay to stream soccer, tennis and other sports. The tour puts on events 43 weeks a year, so fans would have a reason to keep coming back, Mr Zaslav said. Discovery also will sublicense rights in some markets.

In the US, the PGA Tour airs on CBS or NBC and the Golf Channel, owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal. Those deals run through 2021, according to tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The deal could help the tour reach new fans around the world. While the number of Americans playing golf has declined, TV ratings have risen lately with the return of Tiger Woods following back surgery.

The PGA Tour has 85 players from 25 countries. Half of the top 50 golfers in the world are from outside the US, including Jon Rahm from Spain and Hideki Matsuyama from Japan.

Two PGA Tour players were born in China.

"We think that is a market with enormous growth potential," Mr Monahan said. Discovery's broadcast experience will help "tell the world and our Chinese fans the stories of these two individuals outside the ropes and build their stardom."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Mary Chia granted extension to announce FY18 results, conduct AGM

Good news for women with breast cancer: Many don’t need chemo

Bayer to raise 26b euros in share, bond sales for Monsanto

Toys 'R' Us workers say they deserve severance

Novartis readies anti-sexism message for migraine drug

The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening