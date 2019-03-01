You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney bets on a new planet to wow Star Wars fans at US parks

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190301_NVDISNEY1_3710248.jpg
A main attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, is designed to make visitors feel like they are flying Han Solo's famous spaceship.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Los Angeles

WHEN the Star Wars galaxy is brought to life at Walt Disney Co's US theme parks later this year, fans will not step onto the iconic landscapes of Hoth or Tatooine. The 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge sections of the two theme parks are set on Batuu, a remote frontier planet never seen on screen.

Expectations run high from generations of fans, many of whom have waited 40 years since the original 1977 film to visit a real-world version of the galaxy far, far away.

Disney describes Galaxy's Edge as its most ambitious park expansion ever. Theme park designers said they debated whether to replicate a well-known movie location such as Luke Skywalker's desert home of Tatooine or the icy planet Hoth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The team consulted with the Lucasfilm division and opted to build a planet that had been mentioned in Star Wars movies and books but was not yet familiar to fans.

The goal was to make visitors feel like they were in the Star Wars world but could have a new experience where they play a role, said Chris Beatty, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. Designers decided to "lean forward into the future," Mr Beatty told reporters, "but leave a door open to the past."

In the works for more than four years, Galaxy's Edge is set to debut at California's Disneyland this summer and at Walt Disney World in Florida in the autumn. Opening dates have not been announced.

Disney's theme-park designers worked with Lucasfilm to craft a Star Wars story that could work in characters, creatures, vehicles and other elements old and new.

The land centres on a settlement called Black Spire Outpost inhabited by smugglers and bounty hunters. The time period is set during the current movie trilogy, which will conclude with the December release of Star Wars: Episode IX.

A main attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, was designed to make visitors feel like they are flying Han Solo's famous spaceship. An animatronic Hondo Ohnaka, a pirate from animated TV series The Clone Wars, will invite guests on a mission.

In a second experience called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, visitors will try to escape the First Order, and characters such as Rey and Poe will appear. Elsewhere there are shops to build your own light sabre or droid, a restaurant serving roasted meat and a cantina inspired by the colourful watering holes seen in Star Wars films. Drinks will include a Jedi Mind Trick and a Tatooine Sunset.

Everything is designed to immerse guests in the story. "You won't feel like you're in a theme park," said Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and products. To achieve that, storytellers studied Star Wars films, TV shows and books, recreating details.

Disney's designers and storytellers have high hopes for fan reactions. "I think people are going to fall to their knees and start kissing the ground," said Margaret Kerrison, managing story editor at Walt Disney Imagineering. "It sounds like a total exaggeration, but I feel like it's going to happen." REUTERS

Consumer

Zalando back in fashion after strong end to 2018

Coming into bloom

Australian sales fall but profit up for retailer Harvey Norman

MindChamps Q4 profit rises 67%

New tech taking telemedicine to the next level

Local barramundi farm scales up with S$2m nursery extension

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hsk_030119_1.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening