You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney boosts Fox bid to US$71.3b to counter Comcast

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180622_PQFOX22_3478114.jpg
Mr Iger says that the acquisition of Fox's US studios and television assets will better position Disney.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

DISNEY raised its offer for key assets of 21st Century Fox (21CF) on Wednesday to US$71.3 billion to counter a rival bid from Comcast in the latest move in a bidding war that could create a dominant player in the media entertainment world.

The move by Walt Disney comes a week after Comcast, the largest US cable provider and owner of the NBC Universal group, bid US$65 billion for the prized Fox assets being shed by Rupert Murdoch's family empire.

Disney announced that it signed an amended acquisition agreement with Fox, adding a cash component to the US$52 billion stock deal announced in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Disney chairman and chief executive Robert Iger said that the acquisition of the 20th Century Fox studios and television assets in the US and abroad would better position his company to compete in a media landscape being disrupted by big technology players.

The tie-up "is an extremely compelling proposition for consumers that will allow us to create even more appealing high quality content, expand our direct to consumer offerings, an international presence and deliver more exciting and personalised entertainment experiences to meet the growing demands of consumers worldwide", he told a conference call.

Disney said that the value of the assets - which include production companies responsible for The Simpsons and Modern Family, as well as film production businesses - had increased compared to December due to tax reform and operating improvements.

The deal also would give Disney a controlling stake in Hulu, the online platform created by media groups to challenge Netflix and Amazon. Comcast and Disney each own a 30 per cent stake in Hulu, and Time Warner holds 10 per cent.

Disney already owns the ABC broadcast television network, sports broadcasting group ESPN and major Hollywood film studios along with theme parks around the world.

It remained unclear whether Comcast would increase its bid, which was announced as an all-cash deal in a bidding war that will leave a top player in Hollywood and the global television market. The winner would get a stronger foothold in international markets, including Fox's operations in Europe and India.

Included in the planned sale is Fox's 39 per cent stake in the British pay TV operator Sky. Mr Murdoch has sought full control of Sky but has faced opposition from regulators in Britain.

Analysts pointed out that the stock component of the Disney offer would be non-taxable as a swap of assets, making it more difficult for Comcast to make a higher bid.

"Comcast would have to offer a ton more cash to even come close to matching when figuring Disney valuation and taxes," said Ross Gerber of the investment firm Gerber Kawasaki. "I think Comcast would be the most leveraged company ever. I think this is Disney checkmate."

The deal became possible when Mr Murdoch and his sons decided to slim down their media-entertainment empire, leaving them with the Fox News Channel, the Fox broadcast network and sports cable operations.

Mr Murdoch said in a statement that the company is committed to the deal with Disney. "We are extremely proud of the businesses we have built at 21st Century Fox, and firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace at a dynamic time for our industry," he said.

"We remain convinced that the combination of 21CF's iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney's will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world."

Analysts have been gearing up for more media consolidation following last week's approval by a US judge of a massive US$85 billion takeover by telecom-broadband giant AT&T of media-entertainment conglomerate Time Warner.

The ruling suggests that regulators may have a more difficult time blocking a major deal in the sector on antitrust grounds.

The consolidation comes with traditional media-entertainment firms scrambling to increase their scale to compete with Internet-based rivals such as Netflix and Amazon, which have been changing consumer viewing habits, and ahead of an expected onslaught on video offerings from Silicon Valley giants such as Google, Apple and Facebook. AFP

Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Chanel posts sales of almost US$10b, rivalling Louis Vuitton

Heineken takes minority stake in London's Beavertown Brewery for £40m

Luxury sneakers: high style and a booming market

Strawberries take Singapore towards self-sustainability

Japan's casino school enrolment increases in anticipation of IRs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

BT_20180622_NBBREXIT22_3478310.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening