Disney halts production on some live-action movies

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 8:51 AM

Entertainment and media company Walt Disney on Friday said it has halted production on some live-action films for a short time on concerns over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
There has been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at its productions, Disney said in an email statement.

The company said it will continue to assess the situation and resume production as soon as feasible.

Streaming giant Netflix has shut down all scripted TV and film physical production in the United States and Canada for two weeks, the Hollywood Reporter said on Friday.

Warner Bros Television Group has halted production on some of its 70 plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin, the report said.

