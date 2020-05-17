You are here

Disney says it will reopen shopping area at Florida resort on Wednesday

Sun, May 17, 2020 - 3:35 PM

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney will partially reopen its Disney Springs entertainment and shopping complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on May 20, it said late on Saturday.

Disney and unions representing workers at Florida's Walt Disney World reached an agreement on safeguards to...

