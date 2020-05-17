Disney says it will reopen shopping area at Florida resort on Wednesday

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BENGALURU] Walt Disney will partially reopen its Disney Springs entertainment and shopping complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on May 20, it said late on Saturday.
Disney and unions representing workers at Florida's Walt Disney World reached an agreement on safeguards to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes