Disney World in Florida reopens, sans rides; masked customers can shop, dine

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Disney shares rose 5 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange following press reports – denied by the company – that it would announce on Thursday when the parks would reopen.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Miami

WALT Disney World cracked open its doors on Wednesday, offering dining and shopping to masked customers, but leaving the beloved rides closed, as Florida begins to slowly get back to business after a coronavirus lockdown.

As the park welcomed people to the Disney Springs...

