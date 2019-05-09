You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney writes off Vice Media stake in latest sign of trouble

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:22 AM

lwx_walt disney_090519_63.jpg
Walt Disney Co wrote off the rest of its investment in Vice Media, reflecting the ongoing troubles at the onetime media darling.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney Co wrote off the rest of its investment in Vice Media, reflecting the ongoing troubles at the onetime media darling.

The charge of US$353 million marked the second time in the past year that Disney has taken a hit on the investment.

Vice, which produces a high-profile news show for HBO and operates the Viceland cable channel, has struggled with sluggish ratings and a difficult market for online video - one of its early growth business.

The company, which began as a hipster music and lifestyle magazine, drew investments from some of the biggest names in the media industry under the direction of co-founder Shane Smith, who stepped down from daily operations last year. At one point the business was valued at US$5.7 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vice has been run for a year by Nancy Dubuc, the onetime chief executive officer of A&E Networks, the cable TV business that Disney jointly owns with Hearst Corp. In a further sign of the struggles at the company, Vice let go a number of staffers earlier this year.

"We're really trying to clarify what is Vice,'' Ms Dubuc said in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this week. "Some of that really was a reflection of how fast the company had grown and being able to take a look at where we could be more strategic going forward.''

She said that a recent US$250 million financing deal with 23 Capital and others would aid her efforts to turn around the business.

Disney owned a blended 21 per cent stake in Vice, directly and through A&E 21st Century Fox, which Disney acquired in March, held another 6 per cent. Disney took a US$157 million writedown its Vice investment last year.

Ms Dubuc declined to say this week when Vice could be profitable. "It's my No 1 priority," she said. "We're feeling really good about the plan we've laid out and hitting that plan."

A representative for Vice said on Wednesday that the company "is firing on all cylinders and on target to meet, if not exceed, its financial targets for the third straight quarter".

Vice will continue to invest in "the long-term growth of our five global businesses - television, studio, digital, news and our advertising agency, Virtue," the company said. "As the media industry consolidates and fewer players control the information and entertainment that the world consumes, Vice will always be there with a megaphone for the more than half of the people on this planet under the age of 30 who crave independent world-class content."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Swiss drugmaker Novartis buys Takeda's dry eye drug for US$3.4b

Quality, trustworthy news will always be at core of media business, say industry leaders

Regulator blocks Vodafone's US$7.7b merger with TPG

Nestle, rivals vie for baby milk prize in China's smaller cities

Moutai's new chief to overhaul strategy, scrap brands

China, India boosting global booze binge: study

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_hyflux_090519_2.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

BT_20190509_VMCHINA9_3776538.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening