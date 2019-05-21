You are here

Home > Consumer

Dressbarn clothing chain is being shuttered after attempted sale

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 11:12 AM

[NEW YORK] Ascena Retail Group Inc. will start winding down its Dressbarn clothing chain, the latest upheaval in a continued retail shakeout.

After trying to find a new owner, Ascena said Monday that it's preparing to close the approximately 650-store chain. No timeline was given, and stores will remain open until the wind-down commences.

Ascena, whose brands have come under pressure as consumer tastes shift, needs to make changes after posting more than US$1 billion of losses in the past four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment," Dressbarn Chief Financial Officer Steven Taylor said in a statement Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bloomberg reported in March that Ascena was exploring options for Dressbarn, which was struggling with a host of competitors from fast-fashion purveyors like H&M to Amazon.com. Its demise marks the end of yet another chain born in the New York area, less than a year after the final shutdown of New Jersey-based Toys "R" Us.

Roslyn and Elliot Jaffe opened the first Dressbarn in 1962 in Stamford, Connecticut, according to the chain's website, with Rosyln choosing the name shortly before it opened to denote fashion and value. After acquiring several other women's and kids' clothing brands, the company reorganized its structure in 2011 and changed its name to Ascena. The Mahwah, New Jersey-based company has built up an array of retail chains, most recently with the 2015 purchase of Ann Taylor and Loft brands.

Now Ascena has been unwinding some of those purchases. In March, it announced that it sold a majority stake in its Maurices chain to private-equity chain OpCapita for US$300 million.

Details of the closing of individual locations and plans for job cuts will be shared as the wind-down progresses, the company said. The retailer says it will continue to pay its vendors and suppliers in full for products and services during the process.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

JCG to acquire 51% of Malaysian medical aesthetics group for up to RM15.3m

Burning cash is strategy of choice for China's Starbucks rival

Luxury goods may go the way of iPhone in China

Thailand on red alert in bid to stop 'lethal pig virus' crossing border

Carrefour considers sale of stake in China business, say sources

Startup making paper from rock seeks more pre-IPO funding

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tianjin Zhongxin, Moya Holdings Asia, Mercurius Capital Investment, JCG

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening